A native of New England, Greg Dee is no stranger to the Sunshine State. He’s a graduate of Florida State University where he earned degrees in Meteorology and a master’s in Geography. From FSU, Greg’s journey took him to Alabama, Arkansas, and Ohio where he got experience tracking hurricanes, sea breeze thunderstorms, tornadoes, ice storms, floods, and even Lake Effect snow.

Greg has a passion for not just giving you Florida’s most accurate forecast, but also going in-depth on the current weather in his “Dee-tails” segment during Good Morning Tampa Bay. He also keeps you up to date on the latest tech news and trend in “The Geek Fix.” In 2024, Greg won a regional Emmy Award in the Weather Craft category.

Greg is also a huge part of the community. During his off time he spends hours driving around the Bay area visiting local schools. He’s visited hundreds of classroom over the years, teaching kids about weather, severe weather safety, and building a passion for careers in math and science. To request a free visit from Greg for your classroom, just send him an email! (greg.dee@TampaBay28.com).

An avid runner and sometimes biker, Greg enjoys getting to know an area by running around it. From 5k races to half and full marathons, he’s up for the challenge. He has completed a number of local races over the years from the Gasparilla Distance Classic to some of the races at Disney World just down I-4.

All that running also means lots of eating! Greg’s favorite post-race activity is trying a new local restaurant or food joint. If you have a trail for Greg to try or a new place to eat at send your suggestions to him via social media.

Recent Articles by Greg Dee: