Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: A beautiful weekend ahead

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Friday afternoon & evening Tampa Bay! It is really nice outside. Temps in the mid-80s with minimal humidity. No rain chances today through Monday.

Over the weekend on both Saturday and Sunday we wake up in the 60s with low humidity. It is going to feel fantastic outside with a nice free trial off fall. Furthermore, by the afternoons it will jump back up to the mid to upper 80s.

An early look into next week, the forecast gets back to the hot and humid days we're used to. By Tuesday, a few pop up storms will return with higher coverage from Wednesday on. Temps will climb back into the lower 90s with much higher humidity by then as well.

Enjoy the milder mornings!

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.