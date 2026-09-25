Forecast: A beautiful weekend ahead

TAMPA — Good Friday afternoon & evening Tampa Bay! It is really nice outside. Temps in the mid-80s with minimal humidity. No rain chances today through Monday.

Over the weekend on both Saturday and Sunday we wake up in the 60s with low humidity. It is going to feel fantastic outside with a nice free trial off fall. Furthermore, by the afternoons it will jump back up to the mid to upper 80s.

An early look into next week, the forecast gets back to the hot and humid days we're used to. By Tuesday, a few pop up storms will return with higher coverage from Wednesday on. Temps will climb back into the lower 90s with much higher humidity by then as well.

Enjoy the milder mornings!