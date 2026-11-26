Happy Thanksgiving!

Expect slowly decreasing clouds this morning with partly sunny skies this afternoon. Winds will pick up as well, occasionally gusting over 30 mph. A shower or two is possible before noon but the widespread rain from yesterday is over.

This afternoon, we'll see highs topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight, lows will fall into the 50s.

Friday, we'll see increasing clouds ahead of another cold front that is expected to arrive at the end of the weekend. Highs top out in the mid to upper 60s.

This weekend, mostly cloudy skies are forecast with temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances hold off until late Sunday, with the next front bringing in the next best rain chances Monday and Tuesday.