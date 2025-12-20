Forecast: A chilly start with less humidity & sunny skies

TAMPA — Good Saturday morning everyone! It is a cool and mild start for some with some isolated patchy fog. Highs round out in the mid to upper 70s with a tad less humidity due to yesterday's front. Mostly sunny skies dominate the forecast. A bit warmer for your Sunday by one of two degrees. The rest of the week looks like a true Florida forecast. Highs well above normal near 80 degrees. Lows near 60 degrees. A bit breezy on Monday, but the rest of the week is nice.

I hope you all have a great day!