Forecast: A cold start to your New Year's Eve

TAMPA — Good Wednesday morning Tampa Bay! Happy New Year's Eve. It is the last day of 2025 and we still have Cold Weather Advisories and Freeze Warnings across the Bay Area until 9 AM. Temps are in the 30s and 40s with a few 20s along the Nature Coast. Wind chills have us feeling into the 20s in some spots too. Highs slowly move into the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. For your New Year's evening forecast temps will be in the 40s. Dress warm! We are ringing in 2026 chilly. Morning lows in the 30s and 40s. New Year's Day temps top out in the mid to upper 60s. Friday stays dry for now as we get back to normal in the low 70s. The weekend brings in our next cold front, for now temps don't take that big of a hit in the low to mid 70s, but we could see rain later in the day Saturday to early Sunday. Next week looks warm and sunny for now!

I hope you all have a happy and safe new year!