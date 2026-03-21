Forecast: A cool night followed by a lovely spring day

TAMPA — Good Friday evening everyone! It is another nice night with temps in the 60s. We wake up tomorrow morning with temps in the 40s and 50s. Mother Nature gives us one more chilly morning before we return back to true spring weather. Highs in the low 80s over the weekend with abundant sunshine! We also have an increased fire danger for the Nature Coast as humidity levels remain really low. Temps next week get back in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances look to return on Wednesday.

I hope you all have a great weekend!