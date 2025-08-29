Forecast: A drier day ahead of a wetter weekend

TAMPA — Good Morning Tampa Bay! It is a mild and dry start to the day. A drier start to your Labor Day weekend, but unfortunately, the rest of the weekend turns wet. Highs on your Friday hang in the low 90s with any isolated showers inland. Saturday shows a slight uptick in rain mainly inland and mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday looks to be the best chance for all day rains. Not an all out washout, but at times could have some heavy downpours. Highs in the mid 80s. Monday looks very similar with a better rain chance in the afternoon. Later next week high will return back to normal near 90 with afternoon pop ups.