Forecast: A few downpours possible Friday

Only a few pop-ups possible on Friday.

Friday will start warm and very humid. Coastal locations will begin the day in the 80s while those farther east will drop into the 70s. A couple of isolated downpours are possible in the morning, especially near the coast.

Temperatures Friday will return to the 90s with a heat index climbing back around 105F or even higher at times. There will be some relief from the sea breeze at the coast and an occasional pop-up shower. Rain coverage however will remain low at around 20%.

Not much will change as we go through the weekend. We'll stay with an on-shore flow both Saturday and Sunday. This will mean 80s at the coast each morning with a chance of morning showers near the beaches during the first half of each day. The showers will shift east of I-75 each afternoon. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will reach the low and mid-90s.

Rain chain coverage looks to increase by the middle of next week as we see moisture levels rise and a weak front approach north Florida by Tuesday and Wednesday.

TROPICS: Despite some well developed tropical waves in the Atlantic, right now there is nothing forecast to develop over the next 7 days. Larger than normal areas of Saharan Dust continue to move through much of the Atlantic basin preventing these waves from developing.