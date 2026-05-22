Forecast: A few isolated showers and storms to kick off the weekend

TAMPA — Good Friday afternoon Tampa Bay! Memorial Day weekend is on our doorstep, and the typical weather pattern for it is here.

Highs continue to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Mostly sunny skies today with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms with the sea breeze this afternoon & evening along 75. Today is likely the least wet day of Memorial Day weekend.

Saturday starts in the 70s with mostly sunny skies, by about lunchtime a few showers and storms will develop. Locally heavy downpours could start at the beaches and move to the interior. About a 50-60% chance of coverage on Saturday. Sunday is likely the better day for rain at an almost 70% chance. No all out washouts! Plenty of morning time to be outside.

Next week continues the pattern with more showers and storms. Highs may drip back into the upper 80s.

I hope you all have a great day!