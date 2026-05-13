Forecast: A few lingering showers today

A few more showers likely today.

The same system that brought storms and rain to parts of the area yesterday will linger west of our coast today, although it is much weaker.

Look for a few showers around this morning with temperatures in the 70s. We'll see highs in the 80s this afternoon with a few more pop-ups developing, mainly east of the coast and I-75. A couple of these may bring brief, but heavy, rain.

The system will move out overnight, bringing back dry and hot weather on Thursday and Friday. Both days will see partly sunny skies and highs near 90 with very low rain chances.

Over the weekend, east-to-west flow returns along with more moisture. This will mean hot and dry afternoons on our side of the state. In the evening, widespread rain and storms are likely WEST of I-75 toward the beaches. The heaviest coverage is likely on Sunday and Monday.