Forecast: A few PM showers possible, 80s

Mostly sunny today with a few showers.

Don't worry about a jacket or a sweatshirt this morning. It's mild and more humid with temperatures in the 60s and 70s in most towns across our area. Highs today will reach the upper 80s to near 90.

Northeast winds will keep the sea breeze west of I-75 today. There will be enough moisture around to pop a few showers across the area, closer to the coast, this evening. They won't bring a ton of rain, and they will not be widespread, with about 30-40% coverage expected from the Bay south and west of I-75 this evening. The highest rain chances will be between 4 and 8 p.m.

No more significant rain is expected for the rest of the work week. Tuesday will be sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s. The last BTS show in Tampa will not be impacted by rain. This one however, will be much warmer than what we saw over the weekend. When the gates open, temps will be around 90, and look for low to mid-80s at 8 p.m. when the show begins.

The rest of the week, we'll see highs in the 80s with only a very slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Our next significant storm system is likely to arrive on Sunday with a higher chance of rain for most folks.

Have a good Monday!