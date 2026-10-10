Forecast: A few showers and storms Sunday morning

Expect a decent chance for showers and storms Sunday morning as a weak front moves in. This will get rid of all this excessive humidity brought in off the Gulf by Isaias moving north Friday night. Rain chances will start out around 60%, then drop to 20% by 4 p.m.

While the air will dry out, it won't be a huge drop in humidity like we had a few weeks ago. Nonetheless, it will feel a bit more comfy Monday with low temps in the 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

Expect a very quiet stretch of weather through most of next week before another weak front arrives by Friday into Saturday. Right now, rain chances are low with it along with not much of big temp drop.