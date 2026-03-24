Forecast: A few showers and storms this afternoon and evening

Expect mostly sunny skies for the remainder of you Tuesday afternoon with just a few pop up showers and storms. A weak cold front is moving in from North Florida, and it will bring a few showers and storms between 4 and 9 pm with the best coverage inland and north.

Wednesday, expect much of the same with a little patchy fog to start. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s along the coast, low to mid 80s along 75, and upper 80s east of 75. The showers and storms will get going between 3 and 8 pm and the best coverage will be inland.

Thursday through Saturday, expect warmer temps at the coast as an east wind returns. Rain chances drop to 20% or less.

Our next cold front arrives Sunday and it will bring out next best chance of a few showers and storms, followed by a slight drop in temps.