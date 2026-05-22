St. Pete Police Department working shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is working a shooting that hospitalized one person, officials said.

Officers are at the shooting scene that occurred just after 6:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of 15th Avenue South.

One victim was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.

Detectives are investigating.

Additional information will be released once it becomes available.

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