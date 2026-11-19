TAMPA — Good Thursday Tampa Bay! Mostly cloudy skies continue across the Bay Area. At times the sun will try to come out, but likely not for long. Temps will rise in the mid to upper 70s. A few isolated showers are possible mainly after 1 PM that will continue into the evening. A brisk northwesterly wind is also in store for today. A small craft advisory is up for our waters as well.

Looking at Friday into the weekend it really depends on the set up of the low that is moving along the east coast. Depending on the placement, we will either see more rain and clouds or drier skies. Still a possibility of showers mainly in the interior till Sunday. Daytime highs are in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 60s.

Sunday into next week looks dry for now ahead of the holiday travel rush with temps near normal!

I hope you all have a great day!