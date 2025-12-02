Forecast: A few showers moving through today

A few showers are likely today.

Cloudy skies to start today with temperatures near 70. There is rain out over the Gulf and a few showers already moving through our area. Additional areas of rain are likely along the coast through midday today. During the afternoon, the sct'd showers will move east of I-75 and will be out of our area by the evening commute.

Cooler, drier air will move in behind the rain this weekend. The temperatures will be holding steady all day in the 60s and 70s. Wednesday night will be chilly with lots of 40s and some 50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be the nicest day of the week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Warmer weather returns on Friday and Saturday. A few showers will be possible, mostly north of I-4 on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s.

Another front will push through on Sunday with some sct'd rain and cooler weather to follow for a portion of next week.