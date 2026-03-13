Forecast: A few showers this afternoon

A few showers across the area through tonight tapering off by midnight. We still make it to highs in the low 80s.

Overnight will be dry with lows in the 60s. We wake to a mix of sun & clouds on Saturday. Then we'll have another round of showers and storms in the afternoon & evening after reaching highs in the low 80s.

Sunday will be the wettest of the weekend days. Rain may begin shortly after noon and will be more noticeable and heavier than on Saturday. We will still hit highs near 80.

Rain chances continue off & on through the night and into the day on Monday giving us some much needed soaking rain. Temps will be warm Monday afternoon in the low 80s, but the cool down starts to kick in overnight and we wake to the 40s on Tuesday.