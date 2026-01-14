Forecast: A few showers this evening

A few showers north of I-4 can be expected this afternoon through midnight. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies and mild (some call it cool) with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Overnight a good batch of soaking rain will move from north to south across the state ahead of our next batch of very cold and dry air. Temps will still be mild when we wake up on Thursday morning in the upper 40s to upper 50s. As the rain ends late in the morning and the cold breezes pick up, the temps will top out in the low to mid 60s even with the sunshine returning.

Friday morning will require our heaviest Florida coats, hats, boots, and gloves! Morning temps will be in the upper 20s to upper 30s. We will have clear skies with lots of sunshine through the day that will not warm us up! Friday's highs will struggle to reach 60 in Tampa.