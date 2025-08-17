Meteorologist Shay Ryan grew up in a suburb of Ft. Lauderdale and received her Bachelor's degree in Telecommunication from the University of Florida. She also earned a Master's degree in Geoscience with a concentration in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University. Shay is a member of the American Meteorological Society and has earned the AMS seal of approval.

Growing up in South Florida, Shay was impacted by hurricanes and tropical weather from as far back as she can remember. However, the first Hurricane she covered professionally was while working in Savannah, GA. She covered the largest peacetime evacuation in U.S. history at that time, when Hurricane Floyd threatened the southeastern coast. Shay stayed through the storm in the Emergency Management Shelter tag-team reporting live for 36 hours with another reporter. Little known fact, she married that “other reporter” in 2001 and they have raised 2 kids together here in Tampa.

Shay has extensive experience covering severe storms, record snow storms, record flooding, and heat waves during her time as a meteorologist in New York, Michigan, Georgia and Mississippi. Shay was a meteorologist for Fox 5 News in New York City and Fox News Channel prior to moving to Tampa, FL. She has also filled-in as a meteorologist on Good Morning America Weekend and ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.

As much as Shay loves and is devoted to the weather, she is also passionate about all things family, friends, food, & home. Her free-time is spent with her husband and two kids, often cooking to host large gatherings with friends, doing DIY home projects, or traveling. Her fascination with food knows no bounds, she develops new recipes regularly, posts them to athomewithshay.com and produces a weekly cooking segment that airs on Tampa Bay 28 in several time slots as well as on the streaming channel.

