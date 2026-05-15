Forecast: A Friday with 90s across the board

TAMPA — Good Friday Tampa Bay! Oh boy is it hot. At least the humidity is not as bad... for now! Most of us see abundant sunshine into the afternoon and evening. Highs for most of us will be in the low 90s. A few inland showers are possible today, but the majority us remain rain-free.

This weekend will start a preview of the rainy season for us! Winds turn more out of the southeast and that will work with our sea breeze coming in from the Gulf to begin to fire up daily showers and storms. That southeast wind also means it's going to get hotter. Low to mid-90s for most of us. Saturday looks like a drier day than Sunday, but both days should have morning time to be outside.

Monday also looks wetter for now. Next week should eventually dry out, but the heat hangs on!

I hope you have a great weekend!