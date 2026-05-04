Forecast: A great start with some isolated rain chances

TAMPA — Good Monday morning Tampa Bay! It is an awesome feeling start with most of us in the 60s with low humidity. Sunshine prevails with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Our stalled frontal boundary south of South Florida will bring the potential to see some isolated showers south of Tampa. Majority of us will remain dry with highs in the mid-80s.

Tomorrow is a very similar set-up with lows closer to 70 degrees, an isolated afternoon chance, but highs rise back to nearly 90 degrees.

The heat then surges on as mid-week highs crack 90 degrees or higher. Mostly sunny skies take over too. The weekend stays hot and humid for now with a few afternoon shower chances, giving a slight summer preview.

I hope you all have a great day!