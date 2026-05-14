Forecast: A hot and humid Thursday

TAMPA — Good Thursday afternoon Tampa Bay! We finally get a brief break from the rain, but the heat and humidity hangs on. Temps hang in the mid to upper 80s with abundant sunshine.

North breezes end overnight and a flow more out of the south returns on Friday. That will make Friday a little warm and definitely more humid, especially by the afternoon. A quick pop-up shower is possible southeast of the Bay on Friday afternoon.

This weekend looks to be a little preview of the coming rainy season, something we've all been waiting for. The mornings, mid-days and early afternoons will be dry on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 90s. During the second half of the afternoon and evening, scattered showers and storms will develop. These will move east to west toward the coast with the heaviest coverage west of I-75.

Next week looks very similar to the weekend with wetter afternoons and hot & humid highs!

I hope you all have a great day!