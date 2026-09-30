Forecast: A little more humid & slightly higher rain chances

TAMPA — Good Wednesday afternoon & evening Tampa Bay. A bit more hot and humid today. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. After lunchtime showers and storms will start to appear. Heavy downpours possible for some as the storms move from east to west. Only about 40% of coverage with most ending by sunset.

Tomorrow we see a full flow change from the southeast. Thursday, Friday and Saturday looks to be wetter. This kind of pattern tends to maximize rain coverage during the afternoons and evenings along the I-75 corridor and the coast. Rain chances will be 60-70% those days.

Potentially a more potent front moves in next week dropping temps. We shall see!

I hope you all have a great day!