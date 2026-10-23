Forecast: A lovely day with a windy weekend ahead

TAMPA — Good Friday Tampa Bay! It is a lovely day with breezy northerly winds and mostly sunny skies. Temps stay in the upper 70s and low 80s. If you're planning on watching the Rays this evening at a watch party temps should be crisp in the 70s with dry skies.

Saturday into the weekend we should stay mostly dry. Temps start in the 60s with partly cloudy conditions. Winds will definitely pick up and you'll notice gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35+ mph on Sunday. An isolated sprinkle can't be ruled out in the interior,

but the majority of us remain dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Next week for now looks mostly sunny with breezy winds. Temps stay just below normal in the low 80s.

I hope you all have a great day!