Forecast: A lovely day with temps in the low 80s

TAMPA — Good Monday Tampa Bay! It is a nice and quiet start to the day with the majority of us seeing near normal temps in the low 80s. High pressure remains dominant and in charge for the next few days keeping us dry. After sunset temps fall into the 70s. Overnight lows cool back into the 60s.

The rest of the week sees near-normal highs! Wednesday a few isolated sprinkles are possible as our next cold front approaches and moves through on Thursday into Friday. It will be windy too. Behind the front, a reinforcing blast of cooler air will filter in, bringing some of the coolest temperatures of the season so far. This weekend low temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 40s with high temperatures struggling to get into the 70s. Could be time to break out some of the thicker jackets!

Fall is coming my friends!