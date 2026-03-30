Forecast: A mild start with a fairly decent rain chance today

TAMPA — Good Monday morning, Tampa Bay! It is a quiet and mild start with clouds in the upper 60s and low 70s. Throughout the day, the clouds will thicken ahead of a good chance for showers and storms mainly south of I-4 and in southwest Florida, but anything to improve our drought.

Temps will rise into the mid 80s, and today's conditions are likely the mildest of the week. The rest of the week and into the weekend, highs ride into the mid to upper 80s. The heat and humidity will feel just like summer as we enter April.

Additional rain showers are possible each day, ranging from 20-40%. The weekend looks hot with a few afternoon showers for now.

I hope you all have a great day!