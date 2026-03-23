Forecast: A mild start with a lot of sunshine

TAMPA — Good Monday morning Tampa Bay! It is a nice and mild start with temps in the 50s and 60s as most of us get back to reality. Abundant sunshine on tap for this Monday as highs get into the low 80s. An increased fire danger is up for today as relative humidity levels stay high. This week features a gradual warming trend as temps heat up. Tomorrow a weak front moves through and there is a small chance to see a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. This is the same for Wednesday too. The majority of us will not see rain. Highs will warm in the mid to upper 80s through the end of the week. The rest of the week stays dry before a potential next rain chance towards the weekend.

I hope you all have a great day!