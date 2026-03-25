Forecast: A mild start with a small shower shot this afternoon

TAMPA — Good Wednesday morning Tampa Bay! A mild start with most of us in the 60s and a mix of sun & clouds. Temps rise back to the low 80s and even some mid-80s. As our front continues to slowly trek south, a few isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening. Again, the majority of us will not see rain. Isolated patchy fog is also possible over the next few days. Thursday and Friday stay relatively dry as highs warm to the mid to upper 80s. Friday into Saturday look to challenge record-highs. Saturday into Sunday brings in the next front. This will give us another shot of some rain. Sunday looks breezy and milder with highs near 80 degrees. Next week for now is trending drier & warm.

I hope you all have a great day!