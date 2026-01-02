Forecast: A milder first Friday of 2026

TAMPA, Fla. — Good Friday morning, Tampa Bay! It is the first Friday of 202,6, and we are kicking it off milder than the past few mornings. Yes, some of us are in the upper 30s, but most are in the 40s and 50s. Better than yesterday's widespread feels-like temps in the 30s!

Some patchy isolated fog can't be ruled out. Most of us start sunny and highs get to the low to mid-70s. Clouds will thicken throughout the day ahead of our next cold front.

Can't rule out an isolated sprinkle late Friday into early Saturday morning. Saturday looks to be cloudy and warm. Temps get into the mid-70s, with breezy winds.

Some gusts up to 20 mph out of the west are possible. The front looks to bring rain and a few rumbles of thunder to the Nature Coast around 4 p.m., to Tampa Bay closer to 6 p.m., and then south of the bay closer to midnight.

Another round could roll through after midnight into early Sunday. The rest of Sunday clears out, and high pressure takes over to start the next workweek. Highs stay well above normal near 80 degrees.

I hope you all have a great day!