Forecast: A quiet and warm Friday afternoon & evening

TAMPA, Fla — Good Friday afternoon and evening, folks! It is a warm and sunny day with a few isolated showers in some spots. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s today and tomorrow.

Tomorrow brings in our next cold front. In the morning, the skies look nice and sunny with temps in the mid 60s. The cold front will bring a few more clouds, and the winds will turn breezy after 4 pm.

It will stay windy and mostly dry on Sunday, too. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible. Temps fall into the low 80s on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday look to bring back some rain chances that we need. Highs in the mid to upper 80s all next week.

I hope you all have a great day!