Forecast: A wet end to your Friday

TAMPA — Good Friday Tampa Bay! We have almost made it to the weekend and it is mostly cloudy, muggy and warm across our area. Highs in the upper 80s with a few sprinkles. Later on in the afternoon and evening heavy downpours and storms are likely. Temps with the rain will fall into the upper 70s and low 80s.

This weekend looks wet and you'll want to check radar. A few lingering showers are possible Saturday morning with temps in the 70s. Then a brief break before more rain and storms in the afternoon/evening. Sunday looks more like an afternoon and evening rain chance. Both days have highs in the mid to upper 80s. Not washouts, but you will be dodging activity.

Next week for now is trending wet and as a cold front approaches, temps could fall into the low 80s for highs through Thursday.

Stay dry my friends!