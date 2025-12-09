Forecast: Another chilly start with breezy winds

TAMPA — Today is Tuesday, and Meteorologist Ally Blake broke down our chilly and breezy start to the day.

Good Tuesday morning, Tampa Bay! It is a chilly start with most of us in the 40s and 50s. Cloud cover, and a bit of fog is present as well. Throughout the day, highs struggle to get to 70 degrees, with most of us in the upper 60s with cloudy skies.

A small craft advisory is also up for our coastline as gusts could be in the 20 mph range.

Wednesday morning could be a touch cooler than today with some radiational cooling overnight. Wednesday and Thursday look sunnier and slightly warmer. Temps slowly rise into the weekend into the upper 70s with a small shower chance mainly on Sunday.

I hope you all have a great day.