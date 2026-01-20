Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: Another cold morning Tuesday

A little warmer Tuesday afternoon after a chilly start
Expect another cold morning Tuesday morning with a Freeze Warning in effect for Citrus and Hernando counties. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for everyone as wind chills may dip as low as 25-35!

Tuesday afternoon will bring more sunshine and slightly warmer temps in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday, we'll see a BIG warm up back into the mid to upper 70s ahead of a weak cold front that may bring a few showers Thursday.

Looking ahead to the Children's Gasparilla Parade Saturday, the forecast shows highs may reach 80 with partly cloudy skies! We'll let you know if that changes.

