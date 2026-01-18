Cold shelters opening from Hillsborough to Sarasota as temperatures plummet

TAMPA, Fla — With the temperature expected to dip below 40 degrees Sunday night, A number of Bay area cold shelters are opening for those seeking protection from the frigid conditions.

The shelters listed are:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Hillsborough County’s cold weather shelters will be activated on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 18 and 19, for the homeless and those living in homes without adequate heat who are unable to find other accommodations.

Hillsborough County activates cold weather shelters when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures to dip to or below 40 degrees with wind chill for two consecutive hours between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., which is forecasted to occur Sunday and Monday night in Hillsborough County.

Shelter organizers are expecting high demand with limited capacity, so residents who need a warm place to stay are encouraged to use all resources, such as family and friends, as a first option.

Hillsborough County is partnering with the following organizations to provide limited-capacity cold weather shelters for adults.

All shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 18 and 19, unless they reach capacity prior to that time.



Hyde Park United Methodist Church 500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606 (preferred media location)

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope 110 S. Parsons Blvd., Brandon, FL 33511

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Amazing Love Ministries 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33605 Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries 2104 Mud Lake Rd. Plant City, FL 33566

The Portico 1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

All congregate shelters are reserved for adults only.

PINELLAS COUNTY

Cold night shelters in Pinellas County will be open Sunday night, Jan. 18 and Monday night, Jan. 19, the Homeless Leadership Alliance has announced. The shelters will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Shelter guests are accepted until the shelter is full. All sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many sites also serve a meal. Shelters are activated when the National Weather Service expects the “feels like” temperature to hit 40 degrees or below across the county between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will provide free bus rides to and from Cold Night Shelters both nights from 5 p.m. through 7 a.m. the next day. Riders must tell PSTA drivers they are going to a Pinellas Cold Night Shelter when boarding to ride fare-free.

The following cold weather shelters are available to adult men and women:

Tarpon Springs



St. Timothy Luthern Church, 812 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs, PSTA Route #19

Clearwater



First United Methodist Church of Clearwater, 411 Turner Street, Clearwater, PSTA Route #52A

Pinellas Park



Boys & Girls Club of Pinellas Park, 7790 61st St. N, Pinellas Park, PSTA Route #74

First United Methodist Church of Pinellas Park, 9025 49th St. N, Pinellas Park, PSTA Route #49

St. Petersburg



Unitarian Universalist Church, 100 Mirror Lake Drive N, St. Petersburg

Note: This location requires the use of stairs.

PSTA Routes #9, #20, #24, SunRunner



Salvation Army, 1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, PSTA Route #4A or B

Allendale Church, 3803 Haines Rd. N, St. Petersburg, PSTA Route #16, #38

Northwest Church, 6330 54th Ave. N, St. Petersburg, PSTA Route #54, #66

Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights (if space is available). Families should call 2-1-1, First Contact, for information about family shelters.

The Homeless Leadership Alliance is in need of volunteers for this and future activations. Those interested in volunteering should visit pinellashomeless.org/become-a-volunteer to learn more.

SARASOTA COUNTY

Sarasota County Emergency Management officials have coordinated with municipal and community partners to provide cold weather shelter tonight, Sunday, January 18th, 2026, for those individuals in need due to the predicted drop in temperatures.

· The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., Sarasota, will conduct their cold weather operation plan tonight, Sunday, January 18th, 2026.

Dinner will be served from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Guests will need to leave campus afterward and may return at 7 p.m. for shelter entry. Guests must be checked in by 8:30 p.m. Showers will be available from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and all guests will be required to present a valid ID for identification at check-in.

Breakfast will be provided to-go in the morning, and all guests will need to depart campus by 6 a.m.

Breeze Routes 2, 7, 8, or 99 operating on normal schedules will arrive within about two blocks of the Salvation Army on 10th Street.

Visit www.scgov.net/breeze [m9gkp4cab.cc.rs6.net] for information on Breeze services. The Breeze Rider app can also be used to check bus arrival times and plan routes.

Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather.

Those who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind. Sarasota County Fire Department officials advise using extreme caution when heating your home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increases during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices.

More heating safety tips can be found here [m9gkp4cab.cc.rs6.net].

For more information, call 311 or 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net [m9gkp4cab.cc.rs6.net].