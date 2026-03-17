Forecast: Another cold night ahead

More cold weather likely overnight.

Temperatures overnight will be back into the 40s for most. Some towns north of Tampa will fall back into the 30s. Skies will be clear & we should also see lighter winds, so wind chills will not be as much of a concern.

Wednesday afternoon will already feel better. Highs north of I-4 will reach the upper 60s & may along & south of I-4 will reach to or over 70º.

Thursday will see a chilly morning in the upper 40s, but highs in the afternoon will get into the mid 70s.

The warming continues through the weekend with highs in the upper 70s on Friday & the low 80s on Saturday & Sunday. There will be a difference, though, with these 80s compared to the last round of warm weather; the humidity will stay more reasonable. That means the afternoons won't feel quite as hot as they did last week & the morning will be much cooler with temps early in the day in the 50s.