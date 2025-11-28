Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: Another cooler day tomorrow

TAMPA — Good Friday evening folks! It was a cold day here in Tampa Bay. Highs only in the mid-60s and they will crash again overnight back to near 50 degrees. Dry skies and milder air spill back into your Saturday as we rebound back into the upper 70s and low 80s by Sunday. Next week morning fog likely starts us off with 80s on Monday before our next disturbance. Showers and storms along with highs in the 70s likely on Tuesday. Highs remain near average in the upper 70s throughout the rest of the week as skies dry back on out.

I hope you all have a great weekend!

