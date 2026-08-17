Forecast: Another day of feels-like temps up to 110

TAMPA — Good Monday Tampa Bay! Another day of Heat Alerts across Tampa Bay with feels-like temps in the triple digits. Very little rain chances today with the majority of us staying dry.

It doesn't look much better tomorrow. The heat will be back for most of us with highs in the mid-80s and heat index values back in the triple digits. There will be a little more rain, mainly north of I-4, Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances increase later this week with a wind shift. About a 40% chance with a sea breeze each day and temps fall back to the upper 80s and low 90s with more cloud cover. Back to more normal for this time of year!

Stay cool my friends!