Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Another day of feels-like temps up to 110

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Monday Tampa Bay! Another day of Heat Alerts across Tampa Bay with feels-like temps in the triple digits. Very little rain chances today with the majority of us staying dry.

It doesn't look much better tomorrow. The heat will be back for most of us with highs in the mid-80s and heat index values back in the triple digits. There will be a little more rain, mainly north of I-4, Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances increase later this week with a wind shift. About a 40% chance with a sea breeze each day and temps fall back to the upper 80s and low 90s with more cloud cover. Back to more normal for this time of year!

Stay cool my friends!

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.