Forecast: Another heat advisory but also more rain

Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The heat returns this afternoon, but this morning's temperatures are much more comfortable compared to all the previous mornings this week. That's mainly due to the rain that we saw overnight. It helped bring the temperatures down into the 70s instead of the mid-80s. With milder temps, the heat index is less of an issue this morning.

That, of course, will change by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach back into the low and mid-90s this afternoon. With the high humidity, heat index values will climb to near 112F at times.

I'd definitely bring an umbrella today if you have midday or early afternoon plans. There will be small pop-up downpours and thunderstorms during the first part of the afternoon near the coast and east of I-75, and during the late afternoon and early evening. Although many of these will be very small, the rain they will produce will be heavy.

Expect these sct'd PM storms to continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Of course, not every day will see coverage, and you'll likely miss out on the rain on many of the next few afternoons, but at least there will be a chance to cool down and get some rain each afternoon.

Have a great Thursday!