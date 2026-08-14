Forecast: Another Heat Advisory today

Happy Friday! Expect another hot one today as high temps surge into the mid-90s with feels-like temps over 110 this afternoon. We have another heat advisory in place from 11 a.m. to 7 pm.

A few t-storms are expected with rain coverage around 40%. Hopefully you're in the lucky 40% and get a little heat relief!

The weekend looks good for any outdoor plans, but the heat will continue with lower rain chances. Highs will reach the mid 90s with heat indices in the 105-110 range. Saturday, we'll see a 30% chance for a few t-storms. Sunday, rain chances drop to 10%.

Next week, it looks like we'll see the west wind return, so rain chances will continue to stay below normal. Not good news for our ongoing drought.