Forecast: Another Heat Advisory today with low rain chances

Another Heat Advisory has been issued by the NWS today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. High temps will top out in the mid to upper 90s inland with low 90s along the coast. The heat combined with the high summer humidity will allow heat indices to top out near 110. We'll likely see similar conditions Sunday and another Heat Advisory may be issued then.

Today's rain chance is around 30%. The sea breeze will move onshore with a 20% chance at the coast with a 30% chance inland. Sunday's rain chance will be lower at 10% thanks to some lingering dry air aloft along with sinking air beneath high pressure.

Next week, we'll stay dry through Monday. Tuesday, the rain chance increases just a bit to 30%. Unfortunately, the rain chance will stay low as the west wind returns through at least Thursday. That means morning shower and storm chances at the coast with the highest coverage inland in the afternoon.