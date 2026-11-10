Forecast: Another really nice day with a small sprinkle chance

TAMPA — Good Tuesday Tampa Bay! It is another really nice and partly cloudy day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with light onshore flow. A few isolated sprinkles this afternoon & early evening are possible mainly to the south of I-4. The majority of us will not see rain. Temps fall back into the 70s with clear skies overnight.

On Veteran's Day tomorrow, temps remain mild in the 60s, Wednesday and Thursday will feature more of the same textbook, pleasant fall weather as that high-pressure ridge slowly shifts toward the Atlantic coast. Both days remain mostly dry, but as the front approaches more clouds filter in on Thursday.

Friday into the weekend we feel the full force of the front. Gusty northerly winds will clear out the skies and send temperatures tumbling fast: plan on true late-fall chill for the weekend, with crisp daytime highs struggling to reach the upper 60s on Saturday and morning lows plunging well into the 40s across the Bay Area. Highs will rebound next week, but prepare for the colder air now!

I hope you all have a great day!