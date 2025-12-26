Forecast: Another round of morning fog & nice skies

TAMPA — Good Friday evening Tampa Bay! It ended up being really nice in the upper 70s with dry skies. Overnight thick fog will develop again and over the next few mornings. This could cause some travel delays early on Saturday. Lows near 60 degrees. Sunshine continues on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Monday is the last warm day before our BIG cold front sweeps through. Highs in the low 60s into Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday morning lows in the 30s and 40s. It will be freezing for NYE plans. We eventually will rebound into next weekend.

I hope you all have a nice and safe weekend!