Forecast: Another round of rain this evening

Another round of rain likely this evening.

We're starting off rain-free on this Monday morning with temperatures in the 70s. Look for sunny skies through the morning and midday. Temperatures by the early afternoon will reach into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

By late afternoon and evening, a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop. An offshore flow will push these to the west toward the coast. Some will have to wait until after 8 pm to see some of the rain west of I-75. Where the rain does fall it will be heavy, leading to localized flooding as the showers and storms move through.

Look for another day of heavier coverage along the coast on Tuesday. The storms will be more widespread along the coast on Tuesday, with storms from the Nature Coast down to the Suncoast.

After that, the afternoon coverage of rain will likely drop as we move through the second half of the week. A few afternoon pop-ups are still possible but overall, the coverage will be in the 20-30% range.

Have a great week!