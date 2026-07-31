Forecast: Another round of showers on tap

ALLY BLAKE — Good Friday morning Tampa Bay! It is another wetter trending day with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s with showers and storms becoming more plentiful throughout the morning. Highs near 90 degrees for those that see a lack of rain. A high rip risk is also valid throughout the day today. If you are not a strong swimmer stay out of the water.

A stalled front to our north will continue to keep our pattern unsettled through the weekend and into early next week. Temps struggle in the upper 80s. It won't rain at every hour of the day, but it likely start to the west of I-75 early on and pushes east. Those that do get rain could see some heavy downpours and isolated flash flooding.

Next week, for now, looks to bring in another potential front. This could keep rain chances elevated. A wind shift likely brings temps back to the 90s.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!