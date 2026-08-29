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Forecast: Another round of strong storms Sunday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Strong storms return Sunday afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, August 29, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Did you get any significant rain today?! Most of the area did and we even had several reports of 50+ mph wind gusts and small hail.

Expect a very similar day Sunday to what we saw today with a dry start in the morning, followed by a quick warm up into the low to mid 90s by 1 or 2 p.m. We'll have an isolated shower or storm threat between noon and 3 p.m. as well at the coast as our sea breeze moves inland. That chance is only around 20%.

After 3 p.m., the Atlantic sea breeze will move toward us with a much higher risk for showers and storms between 4 and 9 p.m. Rain chances during that time are up to 70% and isolated severe warnings are likely as well.

We'll hold onto this pattern through next week so expect high rain chances and finally some drought relief as the storms roll through each afternoon/evening into next weekend.

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