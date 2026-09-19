Forecast: Another round of strong storms Sunday afternoon and evening

Expect another busy afternoon Sunday on the radar with a high risk for showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances climb up to 60% between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

For the Bucs game, tailgating won't be an issue as the rain will hold until after kick off. From 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., storms will begin to bubble up across the area.

From 3 p.m - 8 p.m., that's when the coverage will be highest so if you're going to the Bucs game, I would definitely take the poncho! Here's hoping the lightning and the rain hold off until after the game wraps up!

Next week, rain chances stay around 60% through Wednesday with our east/northeast wind pattern giving us the highest coverage in the afternoon and evening.

Slightly drier air returns by Thursday and rain chances will start to drop just a little bit from there.