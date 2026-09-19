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Forecast: Another round of strong storms Sunday afternoon and evening

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Storms return Sunday afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, September 19, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Expect another busy afternoon Sunday on the radar with a high risk for showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances climb up to 60% between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

For the Bucs game, tailgating won't be an issue as the rain will hold until after kick off. From 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., storms will begin to bubble up across the area.

From 3 p.m - 8 p.m., that's when the coverage will be highest so if you're going to the Bucs game, I would definitely take the poncho! Here's hoping the lightning and the rain hold off until after the game wraps up!

Next week, rain chances stay around 60% through Wednesday with our east/northeast wind pattern giving us the highest coverage in the afternoon and evening.

Slightly drier air returns by Thursday and rain chances will start to drop just a little bit from there.

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