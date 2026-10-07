Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Another very wet day

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good soggy Wednesday Tampa Bay! It is another very wet day here in Florida as temps continue to stay near 80 degrees. On/off showers and storms will continue throughout the day today. There will be some breaks, but expect some to pick up on 2-4" which could lead to ponding and isolated flooding.

Another high chance of rain returns on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The rain will eventually transition from the steady, widespread variety to more sct'd rains by Friday and Saturday, allowing breaks of sun and warmer temps.

Next week looks to dry back out as temps return to normal!

Stay dry my friends:)

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.