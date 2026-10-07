Forecast: Another very wet day

TAMPA — Good soggy Wednesday Tampa Bay! It is another very wet day here in Florida as temps continue to stay near 80 degrees. On/off showers and storms will continue throughout the day today. There will be some breaks, but expect some to pick up on 2-4" which could lead to ponding and isolated flooding.

Another high chance of rain returns on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The rain will eventually transition from the steady, widespread variety to more sct'd rains by Friday and Saturday, allowing breaks of sun and warmer temps.

Next week looks to dry back out as temps return to normal!

Stay dry my friends:)