TAMPA — Good Wednesday Tampa Bay! It is another wet day. Not an all out washout- but at times especially in the PM hours will be wet once again. Most of us are waking up this morning with lows in the 60s and again we will struggle to get any warmer than the low 70s. Mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds are likely throughout.

As our disorganized low from the gulf approaches, multiple rounds of rain are possible throughout the day today and over the next few days as well. Most of the heavy downpours (six inches plus) are along the east coast with the best chance for flooding over there near I-95. Flood watches are active till late Friday.

Finally, the weekend should rid of of the disturbance and skies will begin to dry out. Finally, by the weekend the disturbance will migrate away from us and dry us out. Highs still warm and near normal in the upper 70s.

I hope you all stay dry!