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Forecast: Beautiful Sunday weather on the way

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Beautiful Sunday weather on the way
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, May 2, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Expect a much better Sunday forecast compared to the one we had today, although no one's complaining about the rain we finally got! Hope you got a good soaking in your yard!

Tonight, showers linger in our southern spots through midnight. Tomorrow is going to be absolutely beautiful! A few lingering clouds south of I-4 are possible, but most of the area sees the sunshine return, with a BIG drop in humidity.

Today's humidity made it feel more like summer! It was really high. Sunday, we see a decent drop back to much more comfortable levels.

Highs will also be a little cooler, with low to mid 80s. Today's hot spots were in the low 90s south of I-4.

The cooler air with the lower humidity doesn't last long. It's about to get pretty toasty next week as highs climb back into the 90s, especially inland, by Tuesday.

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