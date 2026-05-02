Forecast: Beautiful Sunday weather on the way

Expect a much better Sunday forecast compared to the one we had today, although no one's complaining about the rain we finally got! Hope you got a good soaking in your yard!

Tonight, showers linger in our southern spots through midnight. Tomorrow is going to be absolutely beautiful! A few lingering clouds south of I-4 are possible, but most of the area sees the sunshine return, with a BIG drop in humidity.

Today's humidity made it feel more like summer! It was really high. Sunday, we see a decent drop back to much more comfortable levels.

Highs will also be a little cooler, with low to mid 80s. Today's hot spots were in the low 90s south of I-4.

The cooler air with the lower humidity doesn't last long. It's about to get pretty toasty next week as highs climb back into the 90s, especially inland, by Tuesday.