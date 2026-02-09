Forecast: Beautiful & warmer

Clear skies will allow temps to fall quickly after sunset into the 50s then the 40s overnight. There will still be some upper 30s to the north. Tuesday morning will start off cool and dry.

Lots of sunshine warms us up again on Tuesday to the mid to upper 70s. By Wednesday there will be more clouds and higher morning temps. Most will wake to temps in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

There is a slight chance for much needed rain on Thursday but it is more likely that it will rain between Sunday and Monday when our next front arrives.